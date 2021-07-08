Italian Senate endorses lowering voting age from 25 to 18

ROME (AP) — The Italian Senate on Thursday approved lowering the age voters must reach before they are eligible to elect senators from 25 to 18. Citizens who are at least 18 can already cast ballots in national elections for the lower house of Italy’s Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies. The Senate’s consent paves the way for some 4 million young adults to get the right to vote for the upper legislative chamber as well. If a sufficient number of lawmakers in each chamber requests it within the next three months, a nationwide constitutional referendum would need to be held to confirm the new voting age. Italy’s next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2023.