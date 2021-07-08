Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association welcomes new director

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is welcoming a familiar face into a new leadership role.

True Vue is the new executive director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

Although she's new to the position, she's worked with the organization in the past while helping Hmong families and students in the Eau Claire Area School District.

Vue said her goal is to continue providing the services their agency already has, like advocating for sexual assault and domestic violence victims, seeking affordable housing for families, and helping the Hmong community navigate citizenship or being a refugee.

She also said she'd like to further their racial justice efforts.

"Being minorities, you know, we have faced that," Vue said. "I think that with my past actions, working and talking with the city council members as well as working with the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, we're pushing that forward. We're working on making sure that the America Rescue Plan funds that are coming in are helping out the marginalized community."

Within the next year, Vue would like to create a Hmong cultural exhibit at the association and develop a program to help high school and college graduates find a job.