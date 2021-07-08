Gov. signs biennial budget; visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tax cuts, mental health funding and school funding are some of the biggest changes Wisconsin will see as Gov. Tony Evers signed the state biennial budget Thursday.

Evers visited Eau Claire's HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to make the announcement Thursday afternoon. There, he highlighted the expansion of a psychiatric unit and new beds at the hospital with funding made possible by this budget, which is the first in years to receive support from both sides of the aisle.

"I'm especially excited to be here today because this is a bipartisan budget," Evers said.

Last week the state Assembly and Senate passed the Wisconsin state budget, which was then sent to Ever's desk to look over. On Thursday, he vetoed 50 measures in the bill in total; one being occupational drug testing. Evers said of the veto that the Department of Workforce Development should be focused on helping people find jobs. But even as parts of the budget were vetoed, some local Republicans like Jesse James are still optimistic.

"I mean you had Democrats from the Senate and Assembly side in favor of this budget, even up to including the Senate minority leader," James said.

Assembly Democrat Jodi Emerson said she's happy with the budget, adding the vetoes were an improvement.

"I think I speak for all of us today, governor, when I say I'm really grateful for your leadership and your use of the partial veto to make this budget as best that it can be for the people of Wisconsin," Emerson said.

For Evers, education is a priority, and he announced more than $100 million will go toward Wisconsin schools using federal dollars from COVID-19 aid.

"This investment is a critical step in ensuring our kids, our state, and our economy can continue to recover," Evers said. "I also want to make clear today we must do everything we can to support our kids and schools if we want to recover from this pandemic."

The biggest note from Thursday's budget signing was that Evers left in a hefty tax cut. This means $2 billion in tax relief for millions of Wisconsinites, as well as targeted tax relief for servicemembers.

"The bipartisan budget along with prior reductions not only delivers on my promise to cut taxes to middle class families by 10 percent, as I said before, it cuts 15 percent."

Representative Rob Summerfield of Bloomer said he is concerned about occupational drug testing being vetoed by the Governor but is glad to see the tax cuts stayed in.

"This was a budget that got bipartisan support," Summerfield said. "I know a lot of people say 'you guys need to work together' and everything. We passed a very responsible budget for the second session in a row with divided government."

Some other things that made it into the budget are $2 million in grants for law enforcement to buy bodycams, and a $100,000 toward suicide prevention services for veterans.

There's also more than $700,000 being put toward promoting tourism in the Badger State.

Summerfield said Republicans are going to take a closer look at the items that were vetoed and then decide if they want to move forward with any veto overrides.