Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine. Court authorities said Thursday that the prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the Albanian nationals on Wednesday. A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance police seized as suspected cocaine was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized in the car’s hot trunk. Police had detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros as alleged profits from drug trafficking.