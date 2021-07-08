Foreign students flock to UW-Stout

MENMONIE (WQOW)- As travel restrictions ease internationally, college students around the globe are expressing interest in coming to UW-Stout. With Covid-19, the number of international students dropped 40% from Fall 2019 to fall 2020.



But now as we begin to get back to normal, UW-Stout anticipates a greater number of foreign applications. They have already admitted over 230 students for the upcoming fall semester. Officials with the university say they've received inquiries from more than 30 countries.



Scott Pierson, Director of the International Education Department at Stout, says they hope to give the new students a warm welcome.



"Again we are prioritizing that their needs are met. And of course going above and beyond to make sure that they have a tremendously welcoming experience and a fruitful experience too," said Pierson. "We are all about wanting to prepare the future leaders of tomorrow. And now is the time to look at that from a global perspective."



Study abroad programs are also seeing a rise in popularity with domestic students at stout.