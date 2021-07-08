FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. The update comes one month after approval of Aduhelm, which has sparked a wave of criticism over its price and questionable benefits. The updated prescribing label says the drug is appropriate for patients with early or mild Alzheimer’s. That’s a big change from the original FDA instructions, which said simply that the drug was approved for Alzheimer’s disease in general. The change could ease some scrutiny from experts and lawmakers concerned about the cost of the drug.