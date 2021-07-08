Families fostering migrant kids offer what shelters cannot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some of the children who crossed the Mexican border alone are placed in foster homes, where families make them homecooked meals, take them on bike rides and tuck them in at night. Their experience is a stark contrast to the thousands of other children in US custody who have been placed in mass-scale shelters set up by the Biden administration in convention centers and on military bases. The government says it has faced a shortage of foster homes during the pandemic. Providers say families now are stepping forward and are urging the government to send more kids to the homes.