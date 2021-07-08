Cloudy again, with a slow climb towards average

The forecast is rather quiet here for the remainder of the week. After a very cool and cloudy Wednesday, we'll start our rebound back towards average starting Thursday.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a little sunshine in the mix at times. Temperatures will climb towards the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain light out of the north and the humidity will stay low.

There may still be periods of light drizzle as the low level clouds continue to erode Thursday morning. A short wave will work it's way across the Dakotas' and into Minnesota by Thursday evening.

Most storm activity Thursday will stay southwest of the valley. But a few other waves will work their way towards us Friday and Saturday. Isolated storms are possible each day, but chances are slight. The bulk of the rain and thunder will stay southwest.

Otherwise, the forecast is rather tranquil. There aren't a lot of changes heading into the weekend and next week. We climb back towards average with highs in the 80s, and there are a few more chances for storms next week, too.