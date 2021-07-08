Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is relaunching the council of governors. It’s an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues. According to details shared first with The Associated Press on Thursday, Biden is appointing a bipartisan group of nine governors to the council, including seven new governors. He’s also naming two current council members, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as co-chairs of the group.