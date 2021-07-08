Beaver Creek Reserve reopens butterfly house

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - One of Beaver Creek Reserve's more popular exhibits looks a little different now. After 20 years, Beaver Creek's butterfly house has been redesigned, and reopened.

Chippewa Valley Chamber of Commerce members and visitors got a firsthand look at Beaver Creek's new and improved butterfly house Thursday. The butterfly house is larger, and all the butterflies are native to Wisconsin.

Beaver Creek Reserve's mission is to connect people with nature, and its staff is confident the updated butterfly house will do that.

"In about April or March, we actually started deconstructing the old one that was here," said Megan Giefer, a naturalist at Beaver Creek Reserve. "We took everything down, so what you're seeing is totally brand new. It makes me so happy that people want to come out here and view butterflies, share their passion with butterflies."

The construction costs were covered by state and federal grants.

