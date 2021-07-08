A look at the fair’s new food vendors

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For several food vendors, it is their first time at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

One of those new vendors is Happi Lao Foods.

The family from Des Moines, Iowa is bringing Laotian cuisine to the area with egg rolls, crab rangoons and fresh pineapple smoothies.

Another new vendor at the fair is Papa's BBQ which has been smoking BBQ professionally for eight years, but co-owner Robert McDermoot has been doing it for 45 years.

All of the menu items include their homemade pulled pork which comes from smoked Boston pork butts.

Some items on the menu include loaded mac and cheese, burritos, nachos and pulled pork sandwhiches.

McDermott is excited to serve his food, but what he is more excited about is the people.

"It's just seeing the people out. Seeing people smiling, no stress. You know, we lost all of last season because of the COVID-19, so I think that's been the biggest, just seeing people happy and out," McDermott said.

McDermott and his wife Kathy are originally from Tennessee but now live in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

In addition to Papa's BBQ and Happi Lao, there are several other new food vendors in 2021.

Right across from Happi Lao is Off the Hook Seafood Shack. Across from them is Ol' MacDonald's Kettle Corn.

There is also Island Vibe, Something Sweet Lemonade and TNT Concessions.

Returning food vendors include Paizi's Concessions, Big Girl Street Foods, Bryan's Concession Steak, Tom Thumb Donut Corp, Triple J Concessions, Domino's, V & M Sales, Lion's Club, Holy Ghost Parish, Ma's Eggrolls, Shill's Chill Drinks, Shill's Chill, Shrimp Shack, Mrs. York's Cookies, PJ's Concessions, Chippewa Valley Cheesesteak, Cheese Curd Tacos, Libby's Soft Serve, Waffle Bombs, Schroder Concessions, Kiwani's Club, Smith's Kountry Kitchens, Bryan's Concessions Mexican, Chippewa County 4H, Optimist Club and Da Lemon.