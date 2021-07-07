You Ask, We Answer: What waterfall is Chippewa Falls named after?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Wednesday's "You Ask, We Answer" comes from Samuel who asked what waterfall is Chippewa Falls named after?

There aren't any waterfalls in the city, just a few dams, such as Glen Loch. But back when the city was incorporated in 1869, there was a waterfall at the confluence of the Chippewa River and Duncan Creek. And according to Frank Smoot with the Chippewa County Historical Society that waterfall is still there, we just can't see it.

"The Northern States Power Company built the dam, before that you could see the falls, and that feature of geography hasn't changed at all, it's just under water now because the dam raised the water level," Smoot said. "If you would break the dam, if you let all the water out of the dam, the falls would be right there."

Smoot went on to say before the Eau Claire dam was built you could travel by water from the Mississippi River to the Chippewa River falls, only having to stop when you reached that waterfall... making it an important geographical marker for early peoples and explorers.