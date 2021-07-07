With Suns’ stars rolling, Bucks must be better in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — At their best, the Phoenix Suns have three players who can take over a game. There’s Chris Paul and Devin Booker, breaking down defenses from the backcourt. Deandre Ayton has been dominant on the backboards and almost automatic as a shooter. When all three are rolling the way they were in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s easy to see why this could finally be the Suns’ championship chance. The Bucks also have three stars, though Jrue Holiday didn’t play like one in Game 1. He needs to be better in Game 2 on Thursday night.