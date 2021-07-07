With fluent French, Jodie Foster at home again in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — In the first two days of Cannes, one thing everyone can agree on is that Jodie Foster really speaks terrific French. On Tuesday, Foster was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. The award was presented to her by Lee and South Korean director Bong Joon Ho. If Foster has seemed at home in Cannes, it could be because her experience at the festival spans 45 years. Foster first came to Cannes with “Taxi Driver” in 1976. She was just 13 at the time, a sunny, freckled face in the middle of a media storm over the violence in Martin Scorsese’s film.