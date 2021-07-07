Wauwatosa police kept, shared list of Floyd, Cole protesters

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wauwatosa built a list of protesters who took to the streets last year following the deaths of George Floyd and 17-year-old Alvin Cole. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report the list includes the names of prominent Milwaukee area activists Frank Nitty, Vaun Mayes and Kahlil Coleman as well as state Reps. David Bowen and Jonathan Brostoff. Attorney Kimberley Motley, who is representing the families of three people who died at the hands of former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah is also on the list. Motley told the newspaper that the list is another example of police abusing their powers. A police spokeswoman says officers used the list to follow up with people identified after the fact.