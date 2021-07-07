UW system creates scholarship for under-represented students

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - Some under-represented students will be getting a big reward from the University of Wisconsin system.

A new Wisconsin regents opportunity scholarship program has been created to provide scholarships for under-represented and deserving students. They'll cover one of three phases of a student's college career; prior to enrollment, while continuing studies, and when nearing completion.

A total of 267 students will share $1 million in scholarships for the upcoming school year, ranging from $1,000 to over $8,500.

The scholarship program is meant to recognize students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need, strong academic performance and service to their communities.

"It's a big step forward to tell under-representative, underserved students all over Wisconsin," said interim UW system President Tommy Thompson. "We want you to come to the University of Wisconsin. Our doors are open, and we are here to help, we are here to educate. We want you to stay in school, graduate and lead a productive life. That is the new university."

Students will be nominated by their universities. Each of the UW system's 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000