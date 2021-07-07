Skip to Content

Trump announces lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter & Google

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:43 am
10:15 am Top Stories
Donald-Trump-The-White-House-Joyce-N.-Boghosian-Credit.jpg

WASHINGTON (WQOW) — Former President Donald Trump has announced a class-action suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

The former president said he will also be seeking punitive damages.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and can no longer post on either platform.

He made the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content