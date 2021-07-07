Trump announces lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter & Google

WASHINGTON (WQOW) — Former President Donald Trump has announced a class-action suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

The former president said he will also be seeking punitive damages.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and can no longer post on either platform.

He made the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.