Swedish PM wins support in parliament to form new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has narrowly won support from lawmakers to form a new government after leading the country in a caretaking capacity since late last month. Lofven received 116 votes in the 349-seat Riksdagen on Wednesday in favor of giving him the mandate, with 60 abstentions. In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them. Lofven has said he will form a two-party Cabinet with the Greens. He served as prime minister since 2014 until losing a June 21 no-confidence vote. He will remain caretaker prime minister until a new government is established.