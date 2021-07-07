Refreshing temperatures and minimal rain chances the rest of the week

If you were sick of the heat and humidity, you'll be happy with the rest of this week's forecast.

We had a good amount of rainfall Tuesday with a widespread 1/2'' to 1'' across the valley.

Wednesday starts soggy and foggy with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Temps will be lucky to hit 70 this afternoon depending on how much cloud cover sticks around.

We can't rule out a brief isolated shower or two through the afternoon but the majority of the rain will move to the east with the rest of the system.

Dew points are falling into the mid 50s Wednesday and we'll hold them in that comfortable range until the weekend.

Temperatures slowly rebound back into the 70s Thursday and Friday with the 80s coming back by the weekend too.

Rain chances will be minimal through the rest of the week. A system is set to scoot through southern Wisconsin Friday through Sunday which might clip the valley, but as of now the bulk of the activity will stay south of us.