Q&A: Marisa Monte on her first solo album in 10 years

NEW YORK (AP) — It took Marisa Monte 10 years to release a solo album, but the four-time Grammy winner never abandoned music. Far from being away, the Brazilian singer-songwriter remained extra busy with projects including Tribalistas and producing for other artists and touring. Now she’s released “Portas,” her first solo album in 10 years. “Portas” — which means doors in Portuguese — seems like an appropriate title for the times. The 53-year-old star, who has sold 15 million albums worldwide with a musical versatility that ranges from pop to pop rock, samba, jazz and folk, also spoke about the way she works