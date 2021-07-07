Prominent Kuwaiti poet detained on charges of insulting emir

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Kuwait have detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country’s ruler and spreading “fake news.” The detention was confirmed on Wednesday by his family and rights groups. It incited anger from activists and lawmakers who view the arrest, which happened late Monday, as a sign of accelerating government repression. The poet, Jamal al-Sayer, had filled his Twitter page over the past weeks with fierce criticism of government corruption. In Kuwait, a nation distinguished in the region of autocratic Gulf Arab sheikhdoms for its relatively vibrant civic debate and bare-knuckle politics, authorities still vigorously prosecute the crime of insulting the country’s emir.