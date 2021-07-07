Noah’s Ark park seeks expansion with new religious exhibit

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The founders behind a Kentucky Bible-themed attraction with a 510-foot-long wooden Noah’s ark say they are going to begin fundraising for an expansion. The Ark Encounter said Wednesday that it will take about three years to research, plan and build a “Tower of Babel” attraction. The park is in northern Kentucky. The ministry behind the ark, Answers in Genesis, preaches a strict interpretation of the Bible. The Ark Encounter said attendance is picking up after the pandemic lull in 2020, with up to 7,000 visitors on Saturdays.