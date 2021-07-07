Monsters mess with New Zealand in ‘Wellington Paranormal’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Americans will soon learn that there are more creatures in New Zealand than just hobbits. “Wellington Paranormal,” which has its U.S. premiere on The CW Sunday, will show that the list includes vampires, werewolves, zombies and projectile-vomiting demons. The TV series is the brainchild of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The two previously created the vampire film and TV show “What We Do in the Shadows.” “Wellington Paranormal” follows two police officers as they investigate supernatural happenings. Clement says that while the show is very New Zealand, it’s so crammed full of jokes that American audiences will understand at least some of them.