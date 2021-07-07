Skip to Content

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

10:29 pm National news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal  Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final. The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Associated Press

