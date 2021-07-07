Kiwi sailors Burling, Tuke care for oceans as wins pile up

The world’s oceans have given New Zealanders Peter Burling and Blair Tuke the chance to accomplish so much at relatively young ages. The New Zealand sailors have won Olympic gold and silver medals, helped their country win and then defend the America’s Cup and recently started a team in SailGP, a global league that features a who’s who of sailing. Separately, they competed in the grueling Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18. They’ve also founded the conservation charity Live Ocean, believing that their small island nation needs to step up to the challenge to protect and restore the world’s oceans.