Key events in the history of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An island encountered by Christopher Columbus in 1492 became the world’s first Black republic in 1804 following a slave revolt. The nation found slow and grudging acceptance from France and the United States, which occupied the country for 19 years until 1934. Haiti suffered almost 29 years of dictatorship under the Duvalier family. But their removal failed to bring stability or prosperity. The country has seen repeated turmoil ahead of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by a heavily armed commando group.