How you can help a family dealing with hunger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can help a family dealing with hunger this summer. Feed My People Food Bank is raising funds for its second annual 'Operation Picnic' summer hunger campaign.

For every dollar, four new meals are created. This year, up to $12,500 donated will be matched by sponsors throughout the community. The money raised goes toward Feed My People's pop-up pantry program, and meal sites within the state. Staff and volunteers at Feed My People currently distribute emergency food bags and backpack meals to nearly 250 hunger-relief organizations throughout west central Wisconsin.

"Summer hunger has unfortunately always been an issue this time of year. For families who have students in school, suddenly it's summer and they don't have those school resources, and budgets get stretched tighter and tighter than ever," said Susie Haugley, Feed My People Food Bank's communications specialist. "'Operation Picnic' was born with the idea to make sure that food is going towards those families in need."

'Operation Picnic' runs from Wednesday until noon on July 23. To learn how to donate, click here.