Gaetz associate seeks sentence delay to continue cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A key associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is seeking to delay his sentencing so that he can keep cooperating in a broader sex trafficking investigation. Court documents filed Tuesday show that the lawyer for Joel Greenberg wants his sentencing postponed for 90 days. Greenberg, a close ally of Gaetz, pleaded guilty in May to charges including sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg’s sentencing hearing is currently set for Aug. 19. The broader probe could involve Gaetz and sex with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.