Fair weather will be fair: Not too hot or cold with low rain chances

Temperatures are quite cool for a summer day in Western Wisconsin. Today, highs were in the mid 60s just a few days after highs being in the 90s. Tonight's low temperatures will be dipping into the mid 50s with a mostly cloudy sky, and humidity will not be a factor.

Even as temps increase as we head towards the weekend, the weather is looking outstanding for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Of course, that means fair food for all, and while you may not need cool treats to deal with the weather, one good thing about eating ice cream or other frozen treats is that they melt more slowly in this kind of weather.

Highs will be comfortably in the mid 70s Thursday, however, expect a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day with partial afternoon clearing. The forecast heading into the weekend continues to look decent as temperatures warm up into the 80s.

While there are slight chances of rain and storms Friday and Saturday, at this point the majority look to miss Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, including the fairground, to the south. Still, we cannot quite rule out chances for a few showers. Even if they do occur, most of the day will be dry and there will still be plenty of time to enjoy the comfortable weather.

Sunday is also partly cloudy and dry with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s, which is still about average for July.

This weather pattern continues into early next week, though slight chances of rain and storms return Tuesday and continue through the middle of next week.