Fair vendors thrilled to be back in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After skipping last year's festivities due to the pandemic, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back on the books for 2021 and Wednesday, guests chowed down on their favorite fair foods.

News 18 spoke with food vendors about how it feels to be back at the fair, and they're excited.

Some were around last year for the fair food shindig, but others like Shrimp Shack didn't make it out to Chippewa Falls. The owner said he is very happy to be serving up some fair favorites again.

"The people we meet at each fair, every fair board are great people and then we have that come just to see and buy your food along with the other food vendors. So I like it all," said Shrimp Shack owner Fran McLellan.

McLellan is from Hudson, Wisconsin and said he takes Shrimp Shack to fairs in Minnesota, Wisconsin and even Georgia.

News 18 is also at the fair. You can watch the Stormtracker 18 Weather team holding a Weather Academy with experiments each day at 1 p.m. in the WQOW Science and Technology building.