EC County residents: real estate taxes due July 31

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you're one of the 50,000 property owners in Eau Claire County, don't forget the postponed amount of your 2020 real estate taxes is due by the end of the month.

The county's treasury office doesn't send reminders, so make sure to put the date July 31 on your calendar.

There are several different ways your can pay off that bill.

"You can get a postmark of that day, make sure you get it in the mail," said Eau Claire County Treasurer, Glenda Lyons. "You can come pay in-person anytime between now and then, you can pay it online using our website, or there's a dropbox out front of the county building."

Lyons said if you don't get your taxes paid on time, you'll be marked as delinquent beginning Feb. 1 and face an interest rate of 10.5 percent starting in August.

