Eau Claire Health Dept. launches free COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're still looking to get your COVID shot, you'll have another option with Eau Claire's first drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Starting Wednesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department in partnership with UW-Eau Claire is hosting a drive-thru clinic at the Water Street parking lot of the university.

Health officials say some folks have told them they don't need to get the vaccine because they already had COVID and believe they are immune to it now, but experts say that immunity will wane and is likely not protective against the various strains.

The health department is prepared to give a couple hundred doses within two hours, and both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

"This does potentially help people that maybe can't get out of the car because they have three little kids in the back or that may have mobility issues, or others that would really like a simple way," said Health Director Lieske Giese.

The clinic is located at 101 Chippewa Street and will be every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at least through July depending on community interest.

The health department can also give doses at its clinic in the county government building on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

