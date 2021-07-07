Feeling Good: Bucks’ Antetokounmpo plays well in Game 1 loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo started and played well in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after missing two games with a knee injury. The Milwaukee Bucks still lost on Tuesday 118-105, but the two-time MVP’s presence could have a big impact on the series. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. He was a surprise starter after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.