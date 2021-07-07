Ahmed Jibril, head of Palestinian radical group, dies at 83

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out hijackings, bombings and other attacks against Israeli targets in the 1970s and 1980s has died. Ahmed Jibril was 83. His death at a Damascus hospital was confirmed on Wednesday by his group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and by Syria’s state TV. It says he had been sick for months. Jibril was a vehement opponent of peace deals with Israel. His faction was declared a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department in 1997. It had carried out some of the most dramatic attacks against Israeli targets from Lebanon and in European cities.