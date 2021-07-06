You Ask, We Answer: construction underway for Cambridge Senior Living Facility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many of you have asked what the new development in the works next to Eau Claire's Fleet Farm is, and we have the answer.

The 2.5 acre lot next to Fleet Farm is being transformed into a Cambridge Senior Living location, a Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) for seniors.

The planned two-story assisted living location will have 62 units, consisting of single and double occupancy rooms with kitchenettes, along with single occupancy units without kitchenettes.

Amenities inside the 44,000 sq.ft. living facility also include a spa, salon and an exercise room.

According to the HDCA Construction Group, on-site work began in June.

"Right now we're looking at, we've got probably 60% to 70% of the underground's done inside the building, and what that allows us to do is start pouring the slab on top," said Louie Tuma, Vice President of Operations at HDCA Construction Group.

Currently, the facility is undergoing inspections regarding the initial plumbing installations.

Steel for the framing of the building is set to be delivered tomorrow throughout the rest of the week.

The project is set to be completed by June 2022. Cambridge senior living currently has locations in Rice lake and Hudson.