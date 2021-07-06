UW Eau Claire opens new welcome center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Future Blugolds now have a new building to tour, as UW-Eau Claire opened up its new welcome center.

The Flesch Family Welcome Center, which has been under construction since April 2020, has opened its doors to alumni and prospective students. Over 17,000 prospective students and their parents visit campus a year.

The center's namesake, Tom and Jeannie Flesch, both graduated in the 1970s and donated the largest gift toward the project. President of the UW Eau Claire Foundation, Kimera Way, says naming the building after alumni is fitting.

"When we were ready to develop this building, we wanted to talk to, we hoped to the epitome of what a great alumni couple would be. And Tom and Jeannie were the very first people we thought about it," Way said. "We talked to and because their story started here. We thought it was great that future Blugold stories start here as well."

The building houses the admissions office as well as the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association and UW Eau Claire Foundation operations.