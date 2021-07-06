Unending grief of COVID-19 deaths causing problems for some

Those who have lost loved ones know that the grief never really goes away; it just lessens over time. But for some of the survivors of COVID-19 victims, even that is not happening. Deprived of traditional hospital visits, funerals or get-togethers with relatives, these people are suffering from what is known as prolonged grief. Experts say such grief can prevent people from moving beyond a death and beginning to function normally. Social media has become the place where many connect to share stories of loved ones and loss. One private Facebook page dealing with COVID-19 losses has more than 10,000 members.