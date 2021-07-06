Tuesday Night Blues at Owen Park set to return

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The show may have been rained out Tuesday, but local blues artists will be front and center at Owen Park over the next few weeks for the Chippewa Valley Blues Society's annual Tuesday Night Blues event.

This will be the 13th year the event has been held, since last year's was canceled due to COVID-19. In addition to music, there will be food vendors, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will set up a tent next to the bandshell to give COVID-19 vaccines.

The Chippewa Valley Blue Society's President Ken Fulgione said the focus of the event is to promote local and regional musical talent.

"We've got a crowd of 1,000 to 1,500 people show up, and they are real faithful.," Fulgione said. "We try to keep our locals going because we've got a really good following, especially in blues. That seems to be a really strong venue in Wisconsin, and in the Eau Claire area."

Tuesday Night Blues is free and runs each Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Owen Park through Labor Day.