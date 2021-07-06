Thailand chemical factory fire out; health concerns remain

BANGKOK (AP) — Firefighters have finally extinguished a blaze at a chemical factory just outside the Thai capital, more than 24-hours after it started with an explosion that damaged nearby homes and then let off a clouds of toxic smoke that prompted a widespread evacuation. Little was left of the Ming Dih Chemical factory other than the twisted metal frames and charred remains of its warehouses that were destroyed in the explosion and fire, which broke out early Monday. More than 60 people were injured in the disaster, including a dozen emergency responders. One man, identified as an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed in the blaze.