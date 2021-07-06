Taliban wins close consulates; Tajikistan reinforces border

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close consulates in the area, while Tajikistan is calling up reservists to reinforce its southern border. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled Taliban advances crossing the border into Tajikistan, which says it’s letting them cross out of humanitarian concern. The Taliban have made relentless territorial wins since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced that last U.S. and NATO troops would leave Afghanistan. Taliban victories are putting pressure on provincial cities and gaining control of key transportation routes. Meanwhile, the Afghan government has resurrected militias with brutal histories that raise the specter of more devastation to come.