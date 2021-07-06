Suu Kyi’s lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi have argued strongly against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges that the military-installed government is widely seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. The defense has been unable to block the prosecution evidence so far but says it will continue trying. Suu Kyi’s lawyers are objecting to the introduction of two statements that were posted on the Facebook page of Suu Kyi’s party after she had already been arrested by the military on Feb. 1.