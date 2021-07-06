Strong storms brought heavy rain, tree damage to Chippewa valley

A line of strong storms moved through this afternoon. There were reports of large trees down near the Eau Claire-Trempealeau county line. One report relayed to NWS was for an 18" diameter tree down near Eleva and another for various sized trees down near highway 53 just northwest of Osseo.

Other damage was reported through central Clark county with a report of a tree across the road 3 miles south of Willard and another gust of wind estimated by trained spotters near Chili (south of Spencer) that also brought down small trees and branches.

Elsewhere, heavy rain fell with over 3/4" falling in less than an hour in Eau Claire. Over an inch rain is possible in spots without automated rain sensors from about Pepin through Mondovi and along/just north of highway 10 corridor, especially in south-central Clark county.

More showers and storms are expected throughout the night, but it will eventually transition to just beneficial rain and some rumbles of thunder overnight.

Rain will scatter out through tomorrow morning, with just a few isolated showers left by midday. Even after rain ends tomorrow, a mostly cloudy sky may be too optimistic for what's expected to be a cool and dreary day.

The humidity will be gone with dew points dropping from upper 50s in the morning to the low/mid 50s by evening. Highs under the cloud cover will struggle to climb above the mid 60s after hitting the mid 90s just yesterday!

Temperatures will warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but will remain mild to about average at warmest with only a little humidity from time to time.

Rain chances after tomorrow morning are very low, with scattered showers and storms possible south and west of Eau Claire Friday through the weekend.

Still, the weather for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is looking decent with only a couple of slight rain chances, and will be without any extreme temperatures.