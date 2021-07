Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PEPIN…SOUTHEASTERN

DUNN AND SOUTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES…

At 610 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Durand, Pepin, Rock Falls and Ella.