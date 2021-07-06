Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:40PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:40PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 640 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Modena to 6 miles
south of Strum. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Mondovi, Osseo, Independence, Strum, Modena, Eleva, Gilmanton,
Nelson, Maxville, Montana, Chimney Rock, Mondovi Airfield, Misha
Mokwa, Elk Creek, County Roads F And K K, The Big Swamp Area, The
Borst Valley Area, Tell, Praag and Wickham Valley.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 89.