At 605 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wabasha, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mondovi, Wabasha, Alma, Kellogg, Modena, Nelson, Maxville, Pioneer

Campground, Mondovi Airfield, Misha Mokwa, County Roads F And K K,

Lock And Dam 4, The Big Swamp Area, Dumfries, Highways 37 And 35,

Tell, Maple Springs, Kruger Campground and Urne.