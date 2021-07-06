Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 5:43PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 542 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Galesville to near Brice Prairie.
Movement was east at 35 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with these storms. A wind
gust of 55 mph was measured recently with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Onalaska, Holmen, Galesville, North Bend, Brice Prairie, Franklin,
Burns, Ettrick, Melrose, Camp Decorah, Stevenstown.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.