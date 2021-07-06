Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 5:13PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 513 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Winona, moving

east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Holmen, Goodview, Trempealeau, Galesville, Fountain City,

Brice Prairie, Dodge, Wilson, Ettrick, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp

Decorah, Perrot State Park, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Marshland,

Ridgeway, Pickwick, Witoka and New Amsterdam.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 252 and

268.