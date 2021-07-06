Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 1:37PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 1:37PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 137 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Pepin, or 9
miles west of Wabasha, moving east at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
This storm will be near…
Wabasha around 155 PM CDT.
Kellogg around 205 PM CDT.
Modena around 225 PM CDT.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.