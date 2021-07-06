Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 3:27PM CDT until July 6 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 326 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Thorp to near Fairchild, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Greenwood around 345 PM CDT.

Neillsville around 350 PM CDT.

Loyal and Shortville around 355 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, Highway 73 And 98, Wildcat Mound,

Atwood, Tioga, Christie and Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.