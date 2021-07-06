Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 3:20PM CDT until July 6 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 320 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Stanley to 8 miles southwest of

Humbird, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Eau Claire County, including the following locations…

Lake Eau Claire County Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.